Daughter Follows Father in Winning Jackpot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Some say like father, like daughter. This proved to be true for a Ward family. Today Emily Rathbun claimed a $19,702 lottery prize from the $5 fast play game, AR Progressive Jackpot.

Rathbun’s father, Jessie Joyner, won $37,432 two months ago on the same fast play game. They each purchased their winning tickets from Parrot Bay Trading Post, 1998 Heber Springs Road in Tumbling Shoals.

“I don’t play the lottery often but decided to buy a ticket while waiting in line at the store,” she said. “When I realized that I won, I didn’t believe it! My dad was the first person I told about my win. He’s been playing the lottery since 2009.”

“I was happy for my daughter when she told me the great news! I’ve been to the Claim Center a couple of times, so I didn’t have a problem finding this location,” Joyner chuckled.

“I waited until today to claim my prize because I didn’t want to take any unscheduled paid time off,” Rathbun told lottery officials.

Rathbun plans to save and pay off student loans with her winnings.