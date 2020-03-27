Day 2 of Special Session sees both Chambers pass bill unanimously

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Once again we are all spaced out here at the Jack Stephens Center on the UA-Little Rock campus for day two of the special session.

The house took IP House Bill 1001 which passed unanimously 100-0, the same over on the senate side, 35-0 in that case.

Again these bills will establish the COVID-19 fund and the Governor and heads of the general assembly will be using that to plug some holes in the current fiscal year shortage.

The governor has said he will sign that immediately into law and they will get to work on how to disperse part or all of the 173 million dollars that will be transferred to that fund.

Speaker of the House Matthew Shepard says this bill is just the beginning of the fight.

“This is all come about so quickly I mean when you look at where we were at just a couple weeks ago everything was great and now we’re in a, we’ve got a severe public health challenge but also a severe economic and fiscal challenge to the state so those are all going to be discussions and conversations that we’re going to get further into as we move out of the special session.

Now both chambers will reconvene at 12:01 tonight so they can satisfy the constitutional three days for special sessions and both chambers will vote on the others bill.