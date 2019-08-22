Daycare pleads its case against probation status

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following several citations over the past year, a Little Rock daycare pleaded its case today to be taken off probationary status by DHS.

Love-N-Daycare on East 37th Street in the College Station area has been under frequent monitoring by DHS after several violations were reported from May 2018- May 2019.

The Division of Childcare and Early Childhood Education put them on probation this past May.

The daycare directors testified in front of board members this morning to get that probationary status removed.

Officials say the probationary status was upheld unanimously.

The daycare was cited several times for things like damaged equipment on the playground, malfunctioning seat belts on transportation vans and incorrect ratios for students and teachers.

DHS says Love-N-Care daycare does have a correctional action in place. DHS plans to monitor their progress while the probation is in place.