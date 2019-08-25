Deadly accident leaves one dead, passenger injured

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — A juvenile is dead and another hurt after an accident in Columbia County.
The names have not been released because of their ages.
It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on County Road 53.
According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the Ford Truck failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a tree.
The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital in Magnolia.
The weather was clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.