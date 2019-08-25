Deadly accident leaves one dead, passenger injured

1  of  2
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — A juvenile is dead and another hurt after an accident in Columbia County.

The names have not been released because of their ages.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on County Road 53.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the Ford Truck failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital in Magnolia.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

