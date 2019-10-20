Deadly scooter accident in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead and a man injured after the scooter they were riding was struck by a car.

31-year-old Lawanda Lovell of Jacksonville died in the accident.

The 24-year-old driver of the scooter was injured.

It happened in the 8200 block of Highway 161 shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the TaoTao scooter moped and a Cadillac collided.

Lovell died on the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

