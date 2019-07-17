Death of man in custody, Conway Police investigating

CONWAY, Ark. — A man has died after taken into Conway Police custody.



Conway police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and when they arrived on the scene Jaleel Medlock, 21, ran from the scene and was chased by police.



Medlock was taken into custody and shortly later lost consciousness and received immediate medical attention by MEMS who were on the scene.



He was then transported by MEMS to Baptist Hospital where he later died.



No cause of death has been reported, and Medlock had no visible injuries.



The Conway police with the assistance of Arkansas State Police is investigating his death further.



The Conway Police Department say they will keep providing updates as details become available.

