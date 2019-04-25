Debate on adding women to military draft continues

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will appeal a federal court’s ruling that the nation’s male-only military draft system is unconstitutional.

Right now, the law requires all men to register for the draft within 30 days of their 18th birthday.

If they don’t, they can be denied benefits like federal employment and student loans.

The debate now centers around women in the military.

Some say they aren’t fit to fight.

Others argue, denying women from registering is discriminatory.

“You get tested and you get slotted into occupations for which you are qualified. And certainly, If they are qualified, it would be silly to cut off access to that talent pool,” says Ellen Haring.

The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service is holding a series of hearings to examine the draft.

It’ll report back to Congress next March.