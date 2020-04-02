Delta Dental of Arkansas Provides Financial Assistance to Arkansas Dental Practices and Qualifying Non-Profits Amid COVID-19 Crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering help to local dentists and non-profits during the COVID-19 outbreak by committing $7 million in financial assistance.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program is providing zero interest loans to practices in their network. Eligible practices can receive up to five weekly advances, each equal to 40% of the average weekly Delta Dental of Arkansas clinical reimbursement payments made to the practice. For more information on the loans, see below or go to www.DeltaDentalAR.com.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is also offering a total of up to $500,000 to Arkansas non-profits that are providing assistance or services that address immediate needs resulting from COVID-19.

The help doesn’t stop there: