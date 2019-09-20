Department of Education meeting set for Friday to discuss local control of LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore shared several things Thursday night that the state board and the school district will have to consider if local control were given back.

One is by law, a school board election cannot be held until November 2020.

Poore says it is possible for local control to be given back, but there still needs to be some kind of state control.

“It is also possible that the state board could appoint the board, and that we discussed at this meeting,” Poore says. “Probably everybody out in the audience as soon as I said appoint the state board, and anyone who has paid attention, that’s probably the last thing that community members have suggested, but it is possible.

Poore says there is a possibility in 2020 a local board could be put in place but would have limited authority, adding those are all things that would have to be worked out.