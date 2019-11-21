Deputies detain man for White County car jacking

WHITE COUNTY, Ark.- A man is being detained by the White Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, after a car jacking near Judsonia Tuesday morning.

It happened when a woman stopped to help a man on the side of the road, near HWY 167/67 by exit 48.

The man, who appeared to need help, approached her mini van and that’s when he man climbed in and took over the driver’s seat. The two struggled over the wheel and then he drove away.

“You think you’re stopping to help somebody and the next thing you know, they’ve taken your vehicle and left you on the side of the road- that’s got to be very difficult,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said.

The car jacker crashed the van about 10 miles away, in Bald Knob and got away.

Deputies brought in the blood hounds to track him down in that area. The department, along with other agencies, worked through the night and into the morning.

The person they’ve now got is custody is undergoing questioning, as deputies work to determine if he is in fact the same man.

It’s a peculiar thing to happen in the area- locals say they tend to feel safe and trusting, and most say they’ll will even stop to help someone.

Miller says the victim is a mom of three children. Luckily, her kids were not in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Miller adds that he believes they’ll have a positive ID on the car jacker by Friday morning.