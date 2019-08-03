Deputies go day two into manhunt for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – With dogs and SUVS, law enforcement say they are prepared for whatever to bring Chon Armstrong into custody.

“He will fight law enforcement to keep from going to jail,” says Lonoke County Sheriff’s Captain David Bufford.

Captain Bufford says Armstrong was in the backseat of his girlfriend’s car Thursday, ramming the Sheriff’s truck, before taking them on a pursuit. Authorities say Armstrong also has outstanding warrants.

“He’s got a very extensive criminal history. Some violent,” says Captain Bufford.

This is day two of searching after investigators received solid tips that Armstrong was in the area off Fairview Road near Highway 31.

Thursday’s search came close to a capture but Armstrong managed to getaway.

“He’s gotten very good at eluding the prison dogs. We catch him when he makes a mistake,” says Captain Bufford.

Deputies say this is like deja vu.

“We put him in jail, he goes to prison for a couple months and he keeps getting paroled out and as soon as he’s paroled out, here we are chasing him again,” says Captain Bufford.

As the hunt for Armstrong zeros in, deputies say their target is running out of places and friends to go too.

“We know they are attempting to help him. When we find out they are helping him, they will go to jail with him,” says Captain Bufford.

If you see Armstrong, you are asked to call 911.