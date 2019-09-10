Deputies: North Carolina woman cut off husband’s penis

Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, North Carolina is charged with malicious castration after a brutal attack on her husband. (Photo courtesy: Carteret County Sheriff’s Office)

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after she allegedly severed her husband’s penis.

Deputies also charged 56-year-old Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, with kidnapping.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. 61-year-old James Frabutt reported that his wife tied him up, then pulled out a knife.

Deputies were able to recover his body part and put it on ice. Meanwhile, Mr. Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville; his condition is unknown.

Major Jason Wank told WITN News the motive for the castration is still unclear.

Victoria Frabutt is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance is Wednesday.