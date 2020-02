PULASKI COUNTY, Ark., — A Pulaski County deputy is on leave after she was arrested Sunday morning.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the UAMS Police Department arrested Deputy Shante Holloway around 10:30 a.m.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Holloway has only worked for them for a little over a year and is assigned to the Detention Facility.

Holloway will remain on leave until both criminal and internal investigations are completed.