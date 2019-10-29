Deputy shot at while responding to call of trespasser in “Halloween outfit:” Manhunt continues, suspect unidentified

MCRAE, Ark.- More details emerge as the man who shot at a White County Sheriff’s deputy is still on the loose, as of Monday.

Not only did he fire shots at law enforcement, but the man is said to have been dressed in a Halloween costume and trespassing at someone’s home.

The pursuit is said to have began on Wilks Road in McRae- That’s where deputies responded to a call of a trespasser.

“As the officer approached on foot, the guy shouted and took off running,” White County Sheriff Philip Miller said.

That’s when Miller says the deputies heard gunfire coming their direction.

“Just as the guy went into the wood line, that’s when officers heard shots fired,” Miller added.

Several area law-enforcement agencies joined in the manhunt, setting up a perimeter immediately and brought in a K-9 unit to track the unidentified suspect.

“Based on the K-9 track, the suspect crossed over 67/167 and continued further to the west,” Miller said.

The deputy at whom shots were fired, is okay and on uninjured.

Miller says his department believes the man was able to get a ride out of the area.

The search for him and his identity continues. Miller said he will update us as soon as the suspect is identified.