Two dead in Christmas morning shootings in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Violence overnight has left two men dead and another person injured in Pine Bluff.

30-year-old Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson and 24-year-old Deondrick Clark are the victims.

Police responded to the initial call just after 3:00 a.m. at an address in the 300 block of West 15th.

Henderson was found in a car in front of a home.

Police say he had apparent gunshot wounds.

A second wounded man was also located at the scene and taken to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.

The two men were shot at 5th and University and drove to the 15th Street located to call for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.

A little over an hour later police heard shots fired near Blake Street.

At the same time there was a shooting call to Ernesto’s at 218 Blake.

They found Deondrick Clark shot in a car on the south side of the building.

Both investigations are continuing.

There have been 29 homicides in Pine Bluff this year.