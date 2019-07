SHERWOOD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police and the Sherwood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Authorities say 3-year-old God Dickerson was taken from Sherwood by Rodney Dickerson.

They are believed to be traveling in a maroon Chevy Caprice, license number 320-YJA.

If you see God or Rodney, or gave any information, call Sherwood police at 501-835-1425.