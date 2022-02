CONWAY, Ark. — One person is dead after a shooting in Conway overnight.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The victim was found laying on the ground at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Rich Smith Lane around 5:00 a.m.

Arriving officers determined the person had been shot.

There is no word yet on who is responsible.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.