LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Firefighters have put out a fire at the Fairfield Apartments on Green Mountain Drive in West Little Rock.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the fire just after 10:30 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Joseph Clark

One unit was severely damaged and others have been affected by water and smoke.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine what started the fire.