Developing: Jacksonville Fire Department told North Metro Medical Center ER is closing

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – An e-mail sent from a Jacksonville Fire Captain to the department suggests the North Metro Medical Center Emergency Department is closing.

The email in part says:

“North Metro Medical Center will close their ER tomorrow the 16th at 19:00. No word has been provided on any reopening at this time. If we receive any other information we will pass it along as soon as possible. This comes at a bad time for the other hospitals that we are transporting to due to their near full capacities.” Fire Captain David Jones

The email was sent by Jacksonville Fire Captain David Jones.

As of late Friday evening, it appears the hospital is still accepting patients but hospital staff Friday night refused to comment on whether the Emergency Department is closing.

Stay with us for updates.