LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway after Little Rock police say a man was shot early Sunday morning on Jefferson Street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers initially responded to a Shot Spotter activation shortly before 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block.

There they found the deceased man.

Police say preliminary information suggests the incident is isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LRPD at 501-371-4636.