LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in the 5200 block of Halifax Road.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired just before 2:00 p.m.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

We will have more details as they become available.