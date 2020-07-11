Developing: One dead, several hurt, man in custody after stabbings in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and several others hurt after police say multiple people were stabbed in North Little Rock this morning.

44-year-old Barron Brown has been taken into custody.

He is expected to be charged with the stabbing death of an adult man at an address in the 5200 block of Woodland Street.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

Detectives were called to at least four different crime scenes, and are gathering witness statements.

Police say just before 9:00 a.m. Brown stabbed the first victim.

Police say he walked to several other locations and stabbed several other victims.

The extent of their injuries have not been released.

Police took Barron Brown into custody at a trailer home in the 2000 block of Highway 161.

Investigators say several of Barron’s victims were related to him while others were strangers.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department.