PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A double homicide and suspected suicide investigation is underway in Pulaski County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says it appears a man killed two women and then himself.

The names of the victims and the person believed to be responsible have not been released.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Forest Dale Drive.

That is off Highway 365 between Crystal Hill and Morgan.







Deputies initially responded to a disturbance call at that address.