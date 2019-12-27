Update: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible drowning, body identified

UPDATE:

UPDATE: This appears to be an accidental drowning. The body of Kenneth Edwin Carlton (DOB 09/18/62) will be sent to the State Crime Lab. CID will continue investigating, which is normal procedure. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/fNYFlltoMg — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) December 27, 2019

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to the listed address in reference to a missing person.

Upon arriving on the scene, Deputy Lewis was briefed that the person in question had left earlier in the day to work at a pond that was on the property.

Evidence showed at the pond suggested the person, an adult male, may have drown.

Deputies and local fire departments launched a search for the person in and around the area of the pond.

The male was located underwater, deceased in the pond.

The scene was secured and the Pulaski County Criminal Investigations Unit responded and continued the investigation.

At the conclusion, the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office responded to take custody of the remains.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning near Jacksonville after a body was found in a pond during a missing person investigation.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the pond is in the 12000 block of Peters Road in the northern part of the County.

Authorities were alerted to a missing person around 8:30 p.m.

Their investigation led them to the small pond, where a body was found.

North Pulaski and Cabot fire units assisted in the response.

The investigation is continuing.