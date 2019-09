LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake happened at 1:42 am and was felt across much of Northern Arkansas. The epicenter of the earthquake was near the Marion and Baxter county line, 14 miles south of Mountain Home.





According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt as far south as Batesville, AR. If you felt the earthquake, you can report the intensity and view where is was felt, here.