Difference Maker Award: Centers for Youth and Families

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For more than 130 years, Centers for Youth and Families has been building healthy kids, families and communities.

Everyone knows life is not picture perfect, but the organization is there to help people with a wide range of issues that families may encounter.

“We are here every step of the way for them,” says Katie Crosby, Human Trafficking Program Director at Centers for Youth and Families. “I’m really proud to be a Centers for Youth and Families clinician and program manager.”

The organization helps families with a variety of challenges, ranging from at-risk youth and runaways to victims of human trafficking and more.

“Centers is an integral part in serving the community of children and adolescents,” Crosby continues. “They enter as victims and hopefully they leave as survivors.”

For what the organization does, it’s being honored by Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton, with a $1,000 check and its Difference Maker Award for January 2020.

“No words can describe how much of an honor it is to travel with them through this experience,” Crosby says.

Centers for Youth and Families is a family providing services for others.

