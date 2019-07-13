Digital Original: 6-year-old girl is “fearless” when it comes to martial arts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Martial Arts! It’s a fast and sometimes rigorous sport.

However, for 6-year-old Nila Smith of North Little Rock, well she isn’t afraid.

“We get to combat spar,” Nila says.

At age 3, she was already well on her way to earning her first belt.

She says combat sparing is her favorite activity.

The ATA Tigers program is designed for children. The foundation of the curriculum is the development of everyday skills such as staying positive, having goals, perseverance, self-control and of course, confidence.

“They have to have confidence,” Nila says.

Both her parents are black belts with her father being a senior master 7th-degree black belt.

