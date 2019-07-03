Digital Original: A family legacy lives on through firework display







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For many folks, the fourth of July means celebrating our nation’s independence with those we hold close.

However, for Tom Daniel Jr., owner of Arnolds Fireworks, it’s been hard not having his father around.

“I spent all of my fourth of Julys’ selling fireworks and helping with the family business,” explains Daniel.

Tom Daniel, Sr. died of prostate cancer in 2016. First selling out of a tent and eventually buying the Arnolds family businesses – something they hoped to pass down to another family.

“They wanted to sell it to another family and of course, Dad was there,” says Daniel.

Now 60 years later, the family business has grown from what started out of a small tent to a brick and mortar building off MacArthur Dr.

“I’ve seen generations grow up,” says Daniel. “I am happy they support us – the firework business has been good to us.”

This time of year is very special Daniel says because it not only means family, it means he gets to keep his commitment to continue serving a community both he and his father loved.

“The fact that people drive as far just to come by our fireworks – means a lot,” explains Daniel.

Daniel has two sons, who he says will help carry on the family legacy.

“Every summer they come work for me like I did for my dad,” Daniel says. “I miss him, but if I close my eyes I can still hear his voice.

