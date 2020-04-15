Digital Original: Arkansas restaurant celebrates more than three decades of food & keeps positivity to deflect COVID-19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One local restaurant is staying positive during these uncertain times as they celebrate severing up more than three decades of good food.

Karen Bryant is one of the owners of Gadwall’s, a family owned restaurant in North Little Rock.

The neighborhood hangout is known for its savory food that has succeeded more than three decades of serving its’ community this is something Bryant says she still can’t believe.

However, the restaurant owner admits these last couple of weeks have brought lots of new challenges for her and small businesses everywhere, but she won’t let that stop her from celebrating as she intends too.

Jane Schubert and sister Karen Bryant featured in local paper

“Well yes, the coronavirus can’t stop you from being happy. I mean being supportive of everybody. It’s almost brought us together more, which is wonderful. At least there is something good that has come out of this,” said Bryant.

Like many restaurants, Gadwall’s has shifted to curbside pickup for their customers.

Now many customers say the restaurant is best known for its’ burgers, however, according to People Magazine’s “Best Sandwich Award”, it’s the Gadwall’s Grilled Club.

It’s served stacked with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and Swiss and American cheeses.

Click here to see the full award.