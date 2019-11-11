Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest veteran celebrates 110th birthday

Benjamin Haymon, 110, is a World War veteran.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas’s oldest known veteran celebrated his 110th birthday just days before Veterans Day.

World War veteran Benjamin Haymon of Hot Springs, was born on Nov. 8, 1909, in McKamie, Arkansas.

In 1941, the U.S. Army veteran was drafted just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I’m very happy to be able to be here to be with my dad today,” says Jeffery Haymon, son of Mr. Haymon.

Benjamin Haymon, was surrounded by his two sons, Lonnie, 60, and Jeffery, 58, for his 110th birthday celebration.

The two sons also served in the armed forces.

“My dad has something he wants to say to the veterans today,” says Jeffery.

Mr. Haymon wanted to wish his fellow comrades a very special day.

“Happy Veterans Day,” Haymon says.

As for Mr. Haymon’s secret to life, stay humble.

“We have always been a humble people,” says Jeffery. “We were raised that way.”