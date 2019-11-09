Digital Original: Bald eagle recovering after hit by car; Why you might see more in the Natural State

EL PASO, Ark. – A bald eagle is recovering after being hit by a car and left for dead on the side of the road.

Rodney Paul, the director of Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, received the bird late Monday from a good samaritan who came to the rescue of the bald eagle.

Rodney Paul, the director of Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, prepares injured bald eagle for transport to veterinary.

he says people might start seeing more of our state’s birds flying around – especially during this time of the year.

“It’s migration time for bald eagles so they are coming down from the Northern States,” says Paul. “They are flying in the pathway of the vehicle’s route of travel. They are possibly in pursuit of prey. There are so many different scenarios.”

In 1963, there were fewer than 500 known bald eagle breeding pairs in the United States.

Paul says there are more than 10,000 pairs and the birds have been removed from the list of endangered species in 2007.

However, with the growing number of eagles comes more frequent encounters with people — and that can often lead to injury.

The Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas has treated 9 bald eagles so far this year.