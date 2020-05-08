Digital Original: Bike shortage due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First, it was toilet paper, now bikes are selling out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s right, the two-wheel handlebar vehicle is clearing store racks sooner than stores can replenish them.

That’s according to bike shop owner Richard Machycek at Arkansas cycling and fitness in Little Rock.

Local bike shops including big-name stores, like Walmart and academy sports and doors, have reported being completely sold out of kids bikes.

Machycek says this is the first time he has ever seen sales this high.

“Our bike sales for the last 5 or 6 weeks have been way way up. As far as kids bikes, we’ve probably sold more in the last month than we have probably in three Christmases combined,” said Richard Machycek









Machycek also says he has seen more first-time bike shoppers in his store.

With the demand increasing more people have gone online to purchase, however, bike deliveries may be delayed because of the heightened demand, and supply chain constraints.



For places to rent bikes and safe social distance outdoor adventures, click here.



To learn more about how to purchase a bike, click here.