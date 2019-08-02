Digital Original: Law enforcement new training saving lives

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- It’s a serious national crisis that is only spreading – the misuse and addiction of opioids.

“We received a grant back in December 2018 through the Blue and You Foundation that allowed us to get the Narcan kits,” says Deputy Erinn Stone of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Deputy Wilks received a Naloxone Life Saving Award for helping to save a man’s life earlier this year. He is just one of two deputies that have already used the kits and training to save someone’s life.

“The training that we received and the grant its been proven useful for us so I don’t see why it wouldn’t benefit other agencies throughout Arkansas or the United States,” says Stone.

The grant allowed for the sheriff’s department to train and equip their officers with the tools needed to help combat the growing opioid epidemic. A problem that Deputy Stone says is very serious.

“When someone overdoses its important to make that call,” Stone says. “That’s where people tend to get confused that we are there to help you – we been trained on how to do that.”

More than 130 people a day die from opioid-related drug overdoses, according to government agency data by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“We’re proud of Deputy Wilks and his professionalism and dedication and even his quick action that ultimately was able to save this man’s life,” Stone says. “And it’s not just Deputy Wilks it’s all of our deputies get on their scenes, their quick thinking they give everything they have to the citizens of Faulkner County.”

For more information contact the Sheriff’s Office at: 501-450-4914