Digital Original: Firefighters want to give you a free smoke detector

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Prevention is key when it comes to fire safety.

That’s why the Little Rock Fire Department (LRFD) is continuing to give out free smoke detectors and fans to local residents to help keep them safe.

Melissa Peabody is a firefighter at Station #1 in downtown Little Rock. She says her job doesn’t start when a fire breaks out – it begins with prevention.

“We want to make sure that every resident, every household in the city has a smoke detector because it saves lives,” she says. “It also makes our jobs easier as firefighters. If you can self-rescue and get yourself out before we get there – even better.”

LRFD says they still have about 16-hundred smoke detectors to give out for free.

The safety devices are provided through a grant by FEMA. The department originally received 2,500 smoke detectors.

“We encourage more people to contact us because this is for their safety,” explains Peabody.

Little Rock residents can either call 501-918-3700 or email fireprevention@littlerock.gov to request and reserve a date for firefighters to come out and install the detectors.

“Just because you have a working smoke detector doesn’t mean it’s going to work,” Peabody says.”We got to make sure we install them properly and they are in the right position in the home.”

Installation is free in any home located within the Little Rock city limits. Firefighters will provide the installation to ensure the smoke detectors are properly installed.

Peabody says the firefighter will also provide residents with safety tips and information about the new devices.

The smoke detectors are good for 10 years and the device will give a “chirping” sound to indicate it will soon expire.