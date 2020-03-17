Digital Original: LR restaurant owner takes extra precautions to continue to keep customers healthy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One local restaurant owner is showing the type of measures he is taking to keep his customers both healthy and safe during this challenging time.

Chef Peter Nguyen is one of the owners of Healthy Chew. A weekly meal preparation service based in Little Rock.

Chef Nguyen says his customer’s health has always been a top priority but now wants to make sure his customers not only stay safe but feel safe.

“Ensuring that all of our meals are being properly placed and then also the delivery part where all the things are sanitized like the bags and our delivery drivers are sanitizing the delivery cars and the and making sure they are wearing gloves while they are giving the customers their meals,” he says.

Nguyen says he’s surprised to see more customers coming into the restaurant and believes it has to do with more people staying in.

“Healthy Chew usually produces 2500 to 3000 bowls a week.,” says Nguyen. “As of Monday, Healthy Chew saw an influx of meal prep plates ordered. Over 5000 plus plates were made and sales dramatically increased to 44%. The response was very surprising.”

