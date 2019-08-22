Digital Original: New owner needed for 167-year-old Little Rock home

Click here if video above doesn’t play

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A local home that’s more than a century-and-a-half old is still in need of a buyer – the William Woodruff House.

“It’s a diamond in the rough,” says Patricia Blick, executive director at the Quapaw Quarter Association.

The Quapaw Quarter Association is the current owner of the historical structure.

Over the last few years the association has worked hard to protect and preserve the home. Blick has showcased the house countless times and says over her five years with the QQA, she’s grown fond of the home.

“I also have in my mind that one of these days someone is going to take ownership of it and rehabilitate it – which needs to be done,” Blick explains. “But then it won’t be the Qaupaw Quarter Association and so I am a little sad about that.”

The building first served as the home of William Woodruff, the founder of the Arkansas Gazette (now the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette). The paper first appeared 200 years ago.

The house is nestled just next to East Village – an area Blick says has seen lots of change and development in the past few years.

“The people that come look at the building can see the potential and that’s inspiring,” she says.