Digital Original: Red Cross reminding people to create emergency plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With tropical storm laura making its way inland, the local Red Cross is urging families to talk with their loved ones about creating an emergency plan.

Lori Arnold is the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Arkansas and says the organization has stayed busy this year with wildfires, hurricanes all amid a global pandemic.

However, she is reminding people to create an emergency plan because it’s at our busiest moments that we forget about the important things.

“Have a plan. Know how you are going to get out if you need to. You have to evacuate, know where you are going to go. Talk to your family talk to your children make sure the kids know what to do in times of emergencies.”







Arnold recommends packing a small travel bag with snacks, medication and a working flashlight.

The red cross currently has 30 volunteers on stand by in southwest Arkansas in case help is needed.

For more information, including how to create your emergency plan, click here.