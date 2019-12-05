Digital Original: Sawing through gender norms of the woodworking industry one piece of furniture at a time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Woodworking and furniture making is quickly becoming a popular craft that is both on the rise and in demand.

For years, the craftsman industry has been dominated by men.

However, Julia Napolitano, 29, of Little Rock is a recent University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) graduate and is slowly crafting her way through the gender norms.

Napolitano helps other students at the UALR woodshop course and hopes to inspire more women to invest in the field of woodworking.

She hopes to show others that building a great table or chair can be done by hands of all sizes.

Woodworking and furniture making classes can be difficult to come by in Arkansas, but UALR offers a variety of courses, degrees and/ or certificates for the craft.

“I think the biggest challenge of being a female in the woodworking or furniture or any industry at all -metals, is just the stereotype that women are not able to do that and they are,” she says.

In fact, UALR is the only school in the state that offers a furniture and woodworking program.

