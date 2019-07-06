Digital Original: Septuagenarian shows age is no factor when it comes to staying active







SHERWOOD, Ark. – A septuagenarian is showing that age doesn’t matter when it comes to staying active.

Bill Eby, 76, from Sherwood, has won over 200 (if not more) trophies and medals for his tennis accomplishments.

“I’ve been playing most [of] my life,” says Eby. “We’ve had to give away some trophies because when we moved because there was a lot to move.”

Eby has won both gold and silver medals in national competitions all over the country.

His most recent accomplishment was winning two silver medals in tennis at the National Senior Games held in June in Albuquerque, NM.

“My athletic event that I am best at is tennis,” he explains.

Eby won silver medals in men’s doubles and in mixed doubles for the 75-79 age group.

He says staying active both in mind and body is key, adding that people need to believe in themselves and stay positive about their abilities.

“My secret is just staying active,” says Eby.

Eby had undergone double knee replacements in the spring of 2018 that quickly put his tennis to a halt.

However, as Eby puts – it was only a temporary break.

He says he quickly made up his mind that he was going to get back out there.

“I told myself to just get up and do it,” says Eby. “I think it’s important to stay active and my mobility has increased and gotten better since the surgery.”

In order to participate in the National Senior Games, an individual must qualify in a state senior game. Eby won gold medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the 2018 Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, UT. The Huntsman Games are NSGA sanctioned and his win there made him eligible to play in the national games.

As for slowing down. Eby says he is just getting warmed up.

“I will quit when my body doesn’t let me play anymore,” says Eby. “But I intend to keep playing for a number of years.”

Eby hopes that by sharing his story others will be encouraged to stay active and see that age has no limits.

“Well, I hope this encourages them that they can do things if they put their mind to it,” says Eby. “And don’t let the factor of age keep you from doing what you really like to do.”





