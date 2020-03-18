Digital Original: 87-year-old man getting support from community after his $1,200 bike stolen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One local man is getting support from his local community after his $1,200 bike was stolen from his backyard.

87-year-old Dan Bailey has become an avid bike rider, but he doesn’t just use any bike. He uses a three-wheel tricycle and said riding has helped his health after suffering a horrible stroke more than 24 years ago.

Bailey’s grandson, who lives in Denver took to Facebook and an anonymous user offered to donate their bike to the seasoned bike rider.

Still difficult to speak, Bailey in his own words tells us he was left shocked.

“He told me my bike was gone and so I went down to see it and sure enough it was gone,” said Bailey.

Now Bailey says his bike was locked up to a fence where he has always left it.

He now is walking around his apartment complex to stay active.