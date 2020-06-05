Digital Original: Customer left surprised after receiving meaningful note with to-go order from restaurant owners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They say the best things come in small packages and for one local customer it sure did when she found a heartfelt note with her to-go order.

Allison Victoria says she enjoys the food from At The Corner restaurant in Downtown Little Rock.

Victoria says she doesn’t typically post food pictures on her social media, however, that changed recently when picking up her to-go order when she was greeted by restaurant co-owner Helen Grace King, who handed her a cinnamon roll with her food and on top she had written words of support and love.

“Really sweet and it made me feel all warm inside and I was like, oh my gosh because they actually acknowledged it and like I haven’t been to one other place that I went and eaten and they actually acknowledged that hey we see you, and we hear you and we love you,” explains Victoria.

King says with recent protest she felt it was important to let her costumers know they care and want them to always feel special.