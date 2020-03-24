Digital Original: 10-year-old boy brings joy to workers with flowers

SEARCY, Ark. – One 10-year-old boy is helping to spread joy in Central Arkansas – one flower at a time.

Christopher says he noticed some people seem sad and hopes to bring them a smile.

Erika McCraken and her son, Christopher, live in Searcy. Erika says her son wanted to do something kind for workers who are having to be out at their jobs to help provide for the many people practicing social distancing.

She says with less than 20 flowers the young man went around passing out flowers to his community — sharing some of their reactions on her Facebook page.

Christopher says he hopes to have made at least one person’s day.

“Since all the people are sad and scared. Some people are scared so just gave them flowers to brighten up their day,” says Christopher.

Erika says she is proud of her son and thinks it’s important for people to think of others during difficult times.