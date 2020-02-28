Digital Original: 48-years later Leap Day Baby still hopes to meet other infant girl in birth photo

GREENBRIER, Ark. – One central Arkansas woman has a request as she gears up for her special birthday – as it only happens once every four years.

Lisa White from Searcy will be turning 48 years young this year.

Lisa White was one of the leap year babies featured in the 1972 newspaper.

Born on Leap Day in 1972, the hospital staff was excited to be having a baby born on this unique day.

However, there would be two little girls born at that hospital on that exact day.

“We were the first two babies born leap year morning,” says White. “So like she was born at 3 something and I was born at 4 something. So they held us together kind of at an angle and they took a picture of us and put us in the newspaper.”

White’s mother kept the newspaper clipping where her daughter was featured but the two Leap Day baby girls would forever remain strangers.

“That would be neat if we could find her and reach out to her and be like … you know… be like, ‘hey how are you,’ you know cause we did take a picture together and after that never seen each other again.”

The 1972 photo shows hospital staff holding the girls and in the description naming Lisa White and Tabatha Strange as the two infants.