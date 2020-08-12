Digital Original: 69-year-old Red Cross volunteer returns from TX hurricane damage, says they need more volunteers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Red Cross – Arkansas is putting out a call of urgency for volunteers, with fewer people coming out amid the pandemic.

Jeff Allender, 69, is a retired professor and now spends his time volunteering for the Red Cross in Little Rock.

He says there is a shortage of volunteers within the organization because fewer people are out.

The seasoned volunteer says he volunteers his time because he knows people need help and support.

He hopes others will see the impact a volunteer can have on those people who lost everything.

“We’re going to help them organize and plan,” explains Allender. “And hopefully get back to where they were or even better in the near future.”

Recently, Allender returned from Texas where he helped families affected by Hurricane Hanna.

With an expected active hurricane and wildfire season the Red Cross is recruiting for volunteers to deploy to regions that might be impacted by these disasters.

Allender says the organization now places people in hotels rather than traditional shelters to increase safety from COVID-19.

For more information on how you can help, click here.