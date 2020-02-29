DIGITAL ORIGINAL: After 75 years a World War two veteran is finally receiving his Medals of Honor.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — World War II veteran Fulton Walker was presented with six medals for his service and bravery during one of our nation’s longest battles.

Walker was drafted into the United States Army during WWII and served from 1943-1946, according to a news release.

United States Senator John Boozman along with Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington were just a few of the dignitaries helping to honor the veteran.

Walker says he didn’t know the ceremony was for him but was happy to see people caring about veterans.

“That shows the love and respect that The Americans, in general, have for soldiers, for military people, folks that take a chance on their life to defend their country so it made me feel real good,” says Walker.

The City of Pine bluff officially declared February 28 as Fulton walker day.

After the war the veteran became a long time teacher in Pine Bluff until becoming the assistant superintendent responsible for all federal programs up to his retirement in 1986.