Digital Original: America’s first video store owner clicking the stop button in Little Rock after 40+ years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After more than four decades, the popular downtown Little Rock film rental store R-A-O video will be closing its doors for good.

Robert Oliver is the owner. He says come next week he will be officially selling the business.

He started the shop back in 1977 with just 10 Western films. Now, the store has more than 25-thousand titles available for rent.

Despite the countless films the 81-year-old has seen in his lifetime, Oliver says there is still one film that he believes everyone should watch.

“My favorite movie? The one that got to me more than any other movie that I have ever watched is Imitation of Life – that movie got to me more than any movie I have ever watched. I can’t even talk about it now without messing up,” he says.

Fun fact: Oliver’s shop was the very first video store in the country, according to a film crew that’s in town making a full-length documentary for a popular live streaming service.

