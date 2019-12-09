Digital Original: AR company hosts holiday BBQ for entire town

RISON, Ark. – What began as an employee Christmas luncheon at the Wilson Brothers Lumber Company many years ago has now developed into a community feast with almost the entire town being invited.

“Well it started probably with less than twenty originally and it’s around a thousand now,” says James Wilson, the son of one the Wilson brothers.

Everyone from locals to state dignitaries will be present.

“The governor has come a few times,” he says.

Wilson, whose family owns the business, has been doing the annual holiday barbeque for several years.

“I don’t know exactly when it started – around the mid-80s'” Wilson says.

The event takes weeks to prepare and everyone is invited says Wilson.

“It’s like a big reunion,” he says. “We are thankful for everyone who has helped support our business and it’s our way of giving back.”

As for the menu choice, Wilson says they originally made barbeque sandwiches for the handful of employees back when it first started and it hasn’t changed since.

