Digital Original: AR Meteorologist helps Australian first responders battle ongoing wildfires

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As first responders continue to battle the ongoing wildfires burning throughout parts of Australia – it’s the weather they are monitoring closely to help extinguish fires.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock has sent a local meteorologist, Joseph Goudsward, to Sydney.

Joseph Goudsward [pictured pointing] is on a 6-week detail in Sydney, Australia lending weather forecast support to the Bureau of Meteorologists.

Goudsward is helping the Bureau of Meteorologists, a government agency that provides weather forecasts for the entire country.

While in Sydney he will be providing critical weather information that firefighters and first responders are using to plan on how to better fight the fires.

James Reynolds is the meteorologist in charge at the North Little Rock office. He says he is proud of the support Goudsward is providing in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are very proud to have Joe as our incident meteorologist,” says Reynolds.

Australian first responders are utilizing meteorologists around the clock while keeping track of wind patterns and temperature indexes as part of the plan to end the wildfires.

Goudsward has a unique role when it comes to disasters that only a percentage of meteorologists are trained to handle, Reynolds adds.

“As an incident meteorologist, Joe is about one of 80 National Weather Service employees that can dispatch to help with weather support for any type of hazards such as an oil spill or large fires,” Reynolds says.

Goudsward has won awards for his work and enjoys helping people both locally and across the globe.

His Arkansas colleagues are helping to cover his duties until his return in a few weeks.

For more information on how you and your family can stay prepared in the event of a disaster, click here.