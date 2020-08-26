Digital Original: Ark communities honor WWII Veterans with parades and commemorative coins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Red, white and blue decorated vehicles could be seen at two separate parades in two different cites in Central Arkansas – that both helped honor local World War II veterans.

Veterans Harry Matthews from Jacksonville and Garland Gable from Conway both were treated to their very own parade in their respected communities.

“The community truly helped do this all,” says Kent Wilson, the nurse manager with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare Home Base Primary Care (HBPC) in Little Rock.

Local police and fire personal offered their services for the event by leading celebratory procession that was followed with a line of cars from various members of the Jacksonville and Conway communities.

“It’s very important – it’s very rewarding for us to get out and honor these veterans and it certainly was rewarding to them,” says Wilson.

The veterans watched from a safe distance as members of their community waved and honked their horns in show of support and honoring the service these men gave to our country.

“What I saw was truly heartfelt emotions,” explains Wilson. “You can see them tear up watching them pass by.”

Wilson presented the veterans with their very own commemorative coin.

The State Department of Veterans Affairs created the commemorative coin to be presented to its surviving World War II vets.

“This is a big initiative for the V.A. nationwide,” explains Wilson. “To commemorate these War World II veterans that have served our country and paid the price for our freedom.”

Wilson says this is just one way the V.A. is working veterans and their local communities.

For more information on Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, click here.