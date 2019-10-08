Digital Original: Arkansas woman shares passion for art of calligraphy; does work for Gwyneth Paltrow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local woman who has been featured in Buzzfeed and Goop is showing people that calligraphy is fun and easy to pick up.

Sarah Richardson, 31, a calligrapher from Little Rock who currently is practicing in Texas wants to show people how easy and fun it can be to pick up an art style that many people forget about.

She has a book out on Amazon now that is a step-by-step guide that can help anyone learn the ways of calligraphy.

You can find her on Instagram @sarahscript where she has over 33,000 followers and here book for purchase here.

You can also find her on YouTube teaching in her own way here.

Sarah has also written her own guide book for the art of calligraphy called Copperplate Calligraphy from A to Z: A Step-by-Step Workbook for Mastering Elegant, Pointed-Pen Lettering. You can buy her book on Amazon here.

She will be visiting Little Rock in December to teach a calligraphy class. Stay tuned for the dates on when she will be teaching.